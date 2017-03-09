Letters: Women need to stop protesting

We have women proclaiming that the presidential election loss caused them mourning as for the death of a family member; apparently they have no clue as to real grief. We have a million women marching on the capitol while the hundreds of millions of the rest of us spend our time and money contributing to worthy charities and volunteering for other causes to actually make a difference in others’ lives. We have media sources that can no longer be trusted to actually report the news because they are so determined to find fault with everything our new president does.
We have women who believe everything they hear or read on social or other media without any apparent study of the issues and certainly without any analysis of the facts. We have women who believe that celebrities’ endorsements actually matter, apparently not realizing that these people deal in fantasy for their living.
Could the ranting and raving just stop now? The election is over, and we need to pull together to move this country forward. Marching in the streets only creates more problems.
Diane Jumper
Gilbert
Comments