Letters: Greek Revolution fought for freedom

In 1453, Constantinople and all of the Balkan countries were conquered by the Ottoman Empire. For almost 400 years the Orthodox Christians of Asia Minor and the Balkans were oppressed and suffered.
On March 25, 1821, Greek Orthodox Christians declared the start of the Revolution to free themselves from 368 years of occupation. This day was chosen as the official start of the revolution to show all the world that the people of Greece wanted to be free.
We Greek Americans are proud of our heritage. The Greek Revolution may be over, but constant vigilance is the price for freedom. We pray today for our country and for all freedom-loving people all over the world.
George Spanos
Columbia
