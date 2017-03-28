Letters: Apply Golden Rule to Trump

I did not vote for Donald Trump, but he is president, and there is nothing funny about the Snoop Dogg video of a mock shooting of someone who resembles Mr. Trump. That’s no more funny than Donald Trump saying during a campaign speech that he could shoot someone and not lose any supporters. Didn’t the eight years of racial hatred toward President Obama and his family teach us anything?
That video and other unseemly gestures by those of us who did not vote for Trump are just as bad as the ones from racists toward President Obama.
Don’t like the commander-in-chief? 2020 does not start in 2020; it starts today. The midterms are just around the corner. Voters who have not been participating in the midterm process need to look at what we have in office as motivation to get out and vote.
John T. Hampton
Winnsboro
