Letters: Killian’s Crossing a disappointment

April 9, 2017 6:04 PM

Columbia, SC

I know this seems petty, but I am so disappointed so far by the area around Killian’s Crossing off Interstate 77. It has become one-stop shopping for cars, tires, oil changes, collision repair, fried chicken, hamburgers and groceries.

What had been promoted as a more upscale mix of shopping and living is beginning to look no different than most places, with nothing to encourage me to shop or eat closer to home. I have heard a few others express the same disappointment of not seeing more upscale restaurants and retail. Maybe these are coming, but the only upscale I see is the promo sign of a Starbucks.

I guess I will continue to drive to places like Trenholm Plaza if I need to pick up a gift or eat in a unique cafe. Maybe I will eventually be surprised.

Pam Bond

Blythewood

