Letters: Killian’s Crossing a disappointment

0:56 She said yes! Man proposes at Gamecock National championship parade Pause

1:23 Mayor Benjamin names Columbia road after Dawn Staley

1:33 Sights and sounds: Gamecocks women's basketball championship parade

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

0:21 Gamecock Jesus celebrates national championship

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

0:47 Dawn Staley Way! Street renamed for USC coach

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

3:10 Dawn Staley: 'I never gave up on winning a national championship'