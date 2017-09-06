Democrats to blame for Confederate monuments

Miriam Johnson writes that you cannot compare ISIS tearing down historical Buddha monuments with the effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy (“Ariail, Scoppe off base over Confederate monuments,” Aug. 30), but really there is no way to ignore the similar motives.
ISIS was offended by the monuments and by the history they represent. Just like the people who want to remove the Confederate monuments.
She says that most Confederate statues were erected in early 1900s during the Jim Crow era. That’s when the Democratic Party controlled South Carolina. The same party that tried to block civil rights legislation, that had a governor blocking doorways so blacks could not be educated with whites, the party of Robert Byrd, a KKK member.
Richard Luther
Lexington
