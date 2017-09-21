Can’t we get better music at USC football games?

The addition of a disc jockey to liven up the atmosphere at last weekend’s South Carolina football game was as successful as the team. The selections were hip-hop and were continuous and too loud. I wear hearing aids, but not to athletic games because of the decibel level of the public address systems.
Do the powers that be really think that lowering standards will enhance any program? Surely there are people at USC who have knowledge of music that will please the players and the paying public. But is there an athletic administrator who is going to seek them out?
We have a state dance called the shag. Why not play some good beach music once in a while at the athletic events?
Charles Gatch
Lexington
Comments