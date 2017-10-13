People shoot firearms at a screen during the a National Rifle Association convention in 2016.
Letters to the Editor

2 things to do about gun deaths

Letter to The State's editorial board

October 13, 2017 10:27 AM

Columbia, SC

There’s lots we can do about gun deaths

Ever since the tragedy in Las Vegas, I’ve been hearing “there’s nothing we can do.” The White House says “It’s not time to act.” Yes, there is something we can do, and if not now, when?

We can change the gun laws. Even now there is a silencer bill in Congress that would make it harder to find the shooter. We can ban assault weapons. I see nothing in the Constitution that gives us the right to carry AK-47s. The Second Amendment was talking about muskets. We can enact reasonable gun control laws at every level.

We can stop voting for candidates who are controlled by all the money they receive from the NRA.

We need to stop the NRA from running this country, and we need to do it now. How many deaths will it take until we decide that too many people have died? I’m trying to stop it. I’m writing a letter. What are you doing?

Francee Levin

Columbia

