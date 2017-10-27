Then-SC Gov Nikki Haley talks with Jesse Jackson after signing the bill to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds in 2015.
Then-SC Gov Nikki Haley talks with Jesse Jackson after signing the bill to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds in 2015. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Then-SC Gov Nikki Haley talks with Jesse Jackson after signing the bill to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds in 2015. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

Birds of a feather: Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Nikki Haley

Letter to The State’s editorial board

October 27, 2017 9:29 AM

Columbia, SC

As one of the first Republicans elected to the S.C. House of Representatives, I would like to congratulate state Reps. Bill Chumley and Mike Burns for introducing legislation to recognize the long-neglected heroes of our state — black Confederate soldiers.

Since the time I served, and amid the sleazy pay-to-play practices of the Quinn lobbyists, the Republican establishment has lost its way.

Among that establishment, Nikki Haley has exhibited the grossest behavior. Her cynical, opportunistic manipulation of the Charleston shootings launched her into national notoriety. She never grasped that South Carolinians are proud of their heroic past and that it has little to do with slavery. If she were interested in ending slavery today, she should have started in her family’s indigenous home, India, where child brides are still bought and sold like cattle.

It is not the courage to erect a monument to heroic black soldiers that divides us; it is the exploitation of blacks by the likes of Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and Nikki Haley that propitiates that. Instead of tearing down our monuments, we should reject this cultural genocide. I thank Reps. Chumley and Burns for their courageous efforts to preserve our history.

Richard T. Hines

Mayesville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

    A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content.

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround
Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

View More Video