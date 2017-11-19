Emergency vehicles aren’t the only reason to pull over

I got excited when I read the Nov. 5 headline: “Drivers need to move over — or pay $500.” At last, I thought, education about the often-ignored left-lane law that requires slower drivers to yield to faster traffic in the left lane, unless preparing to turn. The article was actually about the need to yield to emergency workers, which is also very important.
I don’t know how many tickets are issued and what the fine is for left-lane hogs, but I do know there can never be too many citations issued for this form of dangerous driving. Too often, I get tailgated in the right lane by drivers desperate to pass a left-lane hog, and I’ve seen more near misses than I can remember stemming from this behavior. What they’re doing is wrong and illegal, sure, but it all stems from the left-lane hogs’ illegal behavior.
If you’re not passing or turning, get over to let faster traffic pass. It makes the road safer for you and for all of us, and it’s the law.
Karen Hastings
Sumter
