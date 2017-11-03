See a stopped emergency vehicle in SC? Better move over, or it may cost you $500

4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? Pause

0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs