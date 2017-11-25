Should religion in general and Christianity in particular be off-limits to opinion writers?
Letters to the Editor

Christianity has no place on opinion page

Letter to The State editorial board

November 25, 2017 12:20 PM

Columbia, SC

Cindi Ross Scoppe’s Nov. 12 column on reconciliation failed in so many important ways (“What if Christians acted like we believe what we say we believe?”). When will The State realize that our demographics are changing, that there are many South Carolinians who are not Christians, but who are law-abiding taxpayers, socially aware and charitable and want only to live in harmony and peace with their neighbors?

This is not the first time the editorial department has promoted Christianity as a panacea for social ills. I found the quote from a church leader that non-Christians are slaves deeply offensive, and Scoppe’s tacit endorsement of it the same. She should stick to covering the State House.

The rhetoric this church member used is the same used by other religions to promote their own ideologies above others? Religious commentary and promotion of religion do not belong on the editorial page.

Brenda J. Bell

Columbia

