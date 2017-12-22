Diane Tepfer holds a sign with an image of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai as the “Grinch who Stole the Internet” after the FCC voted to eliminate net-neutrality protections for the internet.
Diane Tepfer holds a sign with an image of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai as the “Grinch who Stole the Internet” after the FCC voted to eliminate net-neutrality protections for the internet. Carolyn Kaster AP

Letters to the Editor

Attorney general should fight for net neutrality

December 22, 2017 08:56 AM

May I politely request that S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson join his counterparts in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island in their efforts to protect the open internet and net neutrality?

A new poll found that more than 80 percent of U.S. voters oppose repealing net neutrality.

I hope the attorney general will consider the needs and wishes of the people of South Carolina above any business that would be unfairly advantaged by reversing net neutrality rulings.

Jack E. Turner

Blythewood

