Attorney general should fight for net neutrality

May I politely request that S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson join his counterparts in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island in their efforts to protect the open internet and net neutrality?
A new poll found that more than 80 percent of U.S. voters oppose repealing net neutrality.
I hope the attorney general will consider the needs and wishes of the people of South Carolina above any business that would be unfairly advantaged by reversing net neutrality rulings.
Jack E. Turner
Blythewood
