We need to limit the reach of mass murderers

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were gunned down with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, S.C. Rep. Wendy Brawley has introduced H.4975 to ban the sale, use and possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazine, and bump stocks. This will help prevent mass murderers from killing many people at one time.
We have a right to bear arms and should continue to have that right, but we would prefer not to be slaughtered like livestock in a public place by a belligerent mass murderer. We want the people who represent us to help prevent this from happening in South Carolina. H.4975 is a common-sense bill that will protect us; it must not sit idle in the House Judiciary Committee.
Bridget Deline
Columbia
