Why is Boeing fighting union?

I keep hearing advertising, especially in the Charleston market, that warns against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers forming a union at Boeing in North Charleston.
I have no vested interest in Boeing, but as a South Carolinian whose tax dollars helped provide millions in incentives for Boeing, I think such advertising is misleading and somewhat inflammatory. The woman who is featured in the voiceover describes a vote to form a union as “dangerous.”
What is Boeing so afraid of? Although it’s often treated as a dirty word here in the Palmetto State, unions helped create the American middle class, enhanced workplace safety and potential-injury reduction and worked for the 40-hour work week, employee health insurance, paid family leave, retirement benefits and an end to child labor.
Boeing can demonstrate good corporate citizenship by allowing its employees to make an informed decision about forming a union. Scare tactics and misinformation are not helpful. Do better.
Vasilisa Hamilton
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
