Haven’t the electric monopolies hurt us enough already?

Life is not fair. But does it have to be this unfair?
Once upon a time, a man decided to build a home. He bought a lot, and got a loan to build his home. While the house was being built, he lost his job. The bank cut off funds. The builders stopped building and asked for their money. Unfinished house, money owed, no job, no prospects. Broke.
Once upon a time, some electric monopolies decided to build a nuclear plant. They asked the Legislature to allow them to raise rates to pay for this project. No one was getting anything for the extra money paid. Except that the big bosses got bonuses. And the shareholders raked in profits. The work went over budget. Well, you know the rest of that story.
There is still a debate on whether we the customers will continue to pay for the monopolies’ losses.
Now for the final straw. The S.C. House decided that enterprising citizens would not be penalized by the utilities for putting up solar panels.
Then the poor electric monopolies convinced the House to reverse the decision, so they would not be affected adversely.
Juliette Kinion
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments