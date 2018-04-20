SC virtual charter school is opening doors every day

In the past 10 years, I have opened the door to S.C. Connections Academy’s office more than 2,000 times. Connections Academy is an online public school, delivering education to students statewide. Though our students access their learning from anywhere they have an internet connection, the school’s office has become my home away from home. It is where I have grown as a teacher, principal and person.
Students attend our school for many reasons. Our focus is making sure that students are supported as individuals with personalized learning. There are students who desperately need the type of setting that our school provides. Over the past 10 years, I have seen the difference that our school can make.
In my position as principal, I find it amazing to look back and see how our school has transformed. Virtual education is no longer the phenomenon it was years ago, and our 10-year anniversary is a testament to its success. Just as I have been excited each of those 2,000 times I have opened the door, I’m also excited to see the doors that our school will continue to open for students.
Joshua Kitchens
Columbia
