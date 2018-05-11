Job 1: Solve SC school discipline problem

As a former teacher and principal in Richland County, it seems obvious to me that the main reason teachers are leaving the profession is student discipline problems.
Until disciple is restored, no other change will help.
I suggest state standards along these lines: Any student who disturbs others should be corrected. After a second warning, the student would be suspended for the following day. Any student who required law enforcement to go to the office or follow other instructions would be given at least a week’s suspension. On the third violation, the student would be given a week’s suspension. Any additional violation would result in a month’s suspension.
Students given a month’s suspension would have to convince an arbitration board they would not again misbehave. Any student who hits another student would automatically be given at least a one-month suspension. Any student who hit a teacher would be given a year’s suspension.
Then other issues should be addressed: Teachers should design and use their own tests. Only minimal paperwork should be required. Teachers should have adequate income. And school administrators should oversee and assist teachers in their teaching needs.
Kenneth Nissen
Irmo
