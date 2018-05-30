.
Letters to the Editor

SC solar opponents skipping key facts

Letter to The State editorial board

May 30, 2018 02:25 PM

Columbia, SC

My rooftop solar system went live in 2016, and I am tired of people saying I don’t pay my fair share for the energy grid.

In order to start generation, I must buy 108 watts of power from SCE&G. To convert my DC power into AC power, I must purchase more than 30 percent of my power from the grid.

All solar has done is what I might otherwise have accomplished by investing money in EnergyWise products, like a high-efficiency gas furnace to replace an electric heat pump. I could have added extra insulation, installed triple-glazed thermal windows, bought better appliances, you name it. If I had done that to reduce my power bill, at what point would I have become a leach on the grid?

When you include the debt on the solar system, my monthly utility cost has risen by $113 per month. Don’t carelessly call me wise or wealthy. There are better adjectives, especially if I told you the whole experience.

Lon Smith

Hopkins

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

