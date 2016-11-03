Clinton doth protest too much about Comey letter

Hillary Clinton is trying to trick you about the new email investigation, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch is more responsible for its becoming known than the trashed and weary FBI Director James Comey.
It does not follow that there’s no reason to criticize Comey, but the attacks have been extreme, leave out the context and do not sufficiently look at what his letter to Congress actually said. And while Clinton has every right to defend herself, she really ought to hang up the deceptions that have gotten her into this trouble in the first place.
Comey wasn't defending justice system
Give Comey the benefit of the doubt
Clinton investigations will be tough issue for next president, whether it's Trump OR Clinton
Comey, as we all know, surprised the nation when he gave a press conference saying Clinton had been “extremely careless” with national security secrets but showed no criminal intent and should not be prosecuted. He said the investigation was being dropped but also said during a congressional hearing that he might well reopen it if new information showed up.
It did. While investigating Anthony Weiner’s laptop computer in a case concerning sexual communications allegedly with a 15-year-old girl, the FBI found emails apparently in the hundreds of thousands that could be connected with the initial probe. Weiner, a former congressman who wrecked his career by sending dirty pictures of himself to young women, is married to Huma Abedin, Clinton’s top aide who is now estranged from him.
Donald Trump has gotten almost everything absolutely wrong on this matter and about everything else. He himself has legal problems and is utterly unqualified to be president.
Comey sent Congress a letter simply saying new material had been found and that the FBI was going to look at it, adding that it might not be significant. Many critics said that never before had a government official made such politically explosive information available this close to an election. In a letter to FBI colleagues, Comey said he had led people into thinking Clinton had been cleared and it would be unfair not to correct the record.
The bigger fact is that he informed Lynch of what he intended to do. She advised against it, but she or her deputy could have ordered him to do no such thing. If she felt strongly, why did she shirk the responsibility? Did it have something to do with her private airplane meeting with Bill Clinton during the investigation and fear that it would look as if she was playing political games?
Now we get back to Clinton, who had been going around demanding that the FBI release the material it found on the Weiner computer. She did this when the FBI had barely begun its investigation and made it sound as if her sure-enough innocence leaves her unafraid. Releasing all the material would be against the law, as she has to know, but if nothing new or damaging has been found after a thorough look, Comey will almost surely say so publicly.
There are numerous reasons for voters to put Republicans in control of Congress so they can help control something else: Clinton and her fearful proclivities
But there is plentiful reason to fear Clinton, too. When she had one of the most important jobs in the world as secretary of state, she was careless with secrets concerning national security, which is to say your safety and mine.
On top of that, we have the outrages going back to her Arkansas days, the foundation scandal, the likelihood of her giving us a ruinous Supreme Court, her shrugs about a disastrous debt she would make worse and her blank-minded leftism generally.
In short, there are numerous reasons for voters to put Republicans in control of Congress so they can help control something else: Clinton and her fearful proclivities.
