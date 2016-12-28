What were the 10 most historic events in your lifetime?

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl Pause

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

2:02 Will Muschamp, Gamecocks at Birmingham Bowl pep rally

2:00 Gamecocks: 'Bowl games mean everything' for momentum, motivation

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash