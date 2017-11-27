First SCE&G, now the schools: When will we stop muzzling the watchdogs?

1:46 Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents Pause

1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

0:56 Taking stock of Jake Bentley's performance vs. Clemson

2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

0:57 Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech

0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

0:38 How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported