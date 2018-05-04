‘How could I teach when students distracted me, while ringleaders hid my flashcards or wrote the F word on the whiteboard behind my back? Or even stood up on the desks and rapped out loud?’
It took just one semester for the students to tear me down

By Nicholas Sargent

May 04, 2018 09:58 AM

Columbia, SC

‘If this ain’t your cuppa tea, we don’t want you teaching here.”

That was broadcast advice from a Richland 1 administrator at a district-wide teachers rally. Even then, after my first week or so of teaching Columbia High School Spanish, my tea was going down harder than liquor.

Fast forward just a few months to November 2010: Mentally broken down, crying on the weekends in anticipation of Monday morning, I made plans to quit my job and return to the corporate world.

What had happened? I liked teaching people as a BlueCross corporate trainer and speaker. So I had earned a master’s degree in teaching English as a foreign language in 2008. When our family’s plans to move to China to teach English went on hold, the S.C. PACE program offered me a plan B to fulfill my call to language education.

But. Teenagers. Classroom management. Cultural backgrounds different than my own. Multitasking. First-year teaching. Shenanigans! These ingredients poisoned my tea.

Nicholas Sargent
Nicholas Sargent

How could I teach when half of my students were talking to each other, ignoring me? Others distracting my attention, while ringleaders hid my flashcards or wrote the F word on the whiteboard behind my back? Or even standing up on the desks and rapping out loud? One girl, who I learned was part of a gang, told me and the class my first week, “We’re gonna break you.“

Maybe you’re thinking: Well, you must have just been a real meanie to them to deserve that kind of retaliation. Or, you’re just a pushover. I wasn’t a pushover, but I may have presented as “too nice.“ Before the semester began, I was shocked at a three-day teacher training, when seasoned teachers helped with a mock first-day classroom role-play. Their kind, professional tenor turned to rude, obnoxious and untamable as they pretended to be the students I would live with for the next semester. Surely, they’re just overacting. Not so.

One fellow teacher warned me, “Don’t smile for the first week.” This was a compassionate guy. Was he kidding? No, I told him and all the others: “I just can’t do that. That’s not me.” (Not my tea.)

Now, there were teachers who had that perfect chemistry of kindness, counter-sassiness and skill in classroom management to pull it off. These teachers and the administration tried to help me stomach the tea. Good advice, a consoling pat on the back when I cried my eyes out, and the principal even came in to co-teach a class with me twice.

Ultimately, I left with a new appreciation for teachers and the challenges of teaching, especially to high school students. I even decided not to pursue classroom teaching for adult learners, at least for now. I just found myself not to be that extroverted.

Happily, for the past seven years, I have thrived as an instructional designer of online courses and videos, fulfilling my call to education. Not always violated by the constant chaos that tore me down in such a short time, but restored and contributing in a tranquil, solitary way, I reflect on at all, as I sip on a warm cup of tea.

Mr. Sargent was a S.C. PACE program teacher who left the profession; contact him at nfsargent@gmail.com.

