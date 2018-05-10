SC utilities gripe about subsidies. What part of ‘monopoly’ don’t they understand?

SHARE COPY LINK Ocean Springs resident Matt Campbell explains how a bi-directional meter measures electricity flow in two directions. Campbell and his wife, Lea, are able to sell the excess energy that their solar panels produce to their utility company. Amanda McCoy Ashlen Renner

Ocean Springs resident Matt Campbell explains how a bi-directional meter measures electricity flow in two directions. Campbell and his wife, Lea, are able to sell the excess energy that their solar panels produce to their utility company. Amanda McCoy Ashlen Renner