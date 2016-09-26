Scoppe: Could tax reform finally be for real?

0:59 Five-week-old Giant Panda cub trying to roll over Pause

1:47 While fighting cancer, Midlands couple hit by devastating theft from business

2:01 Magic Men show coming to Columbia

2:44 Evolution of a Game

1:03 SC mothers speak against gun violence after losing sons

1:42 Things t know about Jill Stein

1:42 Things to know about Gary Johnson

1:55 Is it a debate moderator’s job to fact-check?

0:59 Muschamp explains what went wrong on defense vs. Kentucky

1:30 South Carolina insists progress being made on offense