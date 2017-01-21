Nikki Haley: much good accomplished, much damage done, much potential squandered

2:25 Where are we now with womens issues in SC Pause

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:25 Columbia's Main Street getting a bowling alley

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

1:25 Frank Martin hears you, Gamecock Nation

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church