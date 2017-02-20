This business-friendly bill is friendly to some businesses — but not most

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics Pause

1:37 Frank Martin on underhand free throws: Its not sexy, but it works for Canyon Barry

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia