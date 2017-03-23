Pat Kelsey has change of heart, reneges on taking UMass job

Pat Kelsey had an introductory press conference at UMass scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.
At 3:30 p.m. UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford received a phone call from Kelsey saying he wanted to back out of his agreement to take over the school’s basketball program. Press, school administrators, fans and a pep band and cheerleaders had gathered only to be told the press conference was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Pat Kelsey asked to be released from his employment agreement at UMass which was executed on Tuesday,” Bamford said in a press release from UMass. “After speaking with Pat about his decision, I honored his request and we are now working through how this impacts our executed Memorandum of Understanding. In my conversation with Pat, he made it clear that his reasons were very personal and upon his request, I will honor our confidential conversation.
The UMass statement included comments from Kelsey, who left Winthrop Tuesday to take the UMass job:
“For personal reasons, I have asked the University of Massachusetts to allow me to be released from the offer I accepted to be the head men’s basketball coach. To be clear, this decision is entirely personal and in no way an assessment of the commitment UMass made to me personally or to the resources available at UMass to have a nationally-recognized program. I apologize to Chancellor Subbaswamy, Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford, members of the basketball program and the UMass community who embraced my appointment this week and made me feel welcome since arriving on campus yesterday.”
Kelsey coached Winthrop the last five seasons but took the UMass job less than five days after the Eagles lost to Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kelsey was 102-59 during his initial tenure in Rock Hill.
Bamford spoke to media two hours after the canceled press conference, saying, “I know that the unforeseen circumstances surrounding his decision were not in our control.”
Kelsey’s decision is eerily similar to Gregg Marshall’s in 2006 when he accepted the College of Charleston job and completed the introductory press conference. He changed his mind on the way back to Rock Hill and was taken back by president Anthony DiGiorgio and the team. The 2006-07 Winthrop team went on to win 29 games, reach the NCAA Tournament and knock off Notre Dame, the only tournament win in the school’s history.
Comments