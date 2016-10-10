Swinney happy with Clemson’s performance

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t have much to critique from his team’s 56-10 win at Boston College on Friday.
After reviewing the film over the weekend, Swinney said it was definitely the Tigers’ best overall game this year.
“Really proud of how the guys prepared on a short week, and it was a dominant game,” Swinney said Sunday. “Defensively, outside of two or three plays, just a dominant game ... Offensively, by far our best game … And then the same thing in special teams.”
Clemson’s coaching staff named junior quarterback Deshaun Watson as its offensive player of the game. Watson completed 14 of 24 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. He threw no interceptions and also had 28 rushing yards.
Sophomore safety Van Smith, who had nine tackles including one for loss, received defensive player of the game honors.
Freshman linebacker James Skalski, who had two tackles in kickoff coverage, was special teams player of the game.
Injury report
Freshman offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, who backs up Mitch Hyatt at left tackle, is expected to miss this week’s game against N.C. State after suffering a high-ankle sprain Friday.
Sophomore defensive end Christian Wilkins and redshirt junior cornerback Ryan Carter, who suffered more minor ankle injuries, will both be back at practice Monday.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Mike Williams, who tweaked his upper hamstring on Friday, will be held out of practice Monday and re-evaluated Tuesday.
Swinney said sophomore defensive end Austin Bryant, who suffered a foot injury in August and has yet to play this season, could have played Friday. He remained noncommittal Sunday on whether Bryant will play this week.
“It’s just kind of him getting full speed, comfortable,” Swinney said. “We’ll see, but he’s ready to play.”
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who broke a bone in his hand against Troy on Sept. 10, is expected to be back for Clemson’s first game after its bye week at Florida State on Oct. 29.
Swinney said Renfrow still has a cast on his hand, but has been a full participant in practice.
“He’s doing good,” Swinney said. “He’s practicing every day, he’s catching balls, he’s doing everything. He does all the one-on-ones, so he’s staying in shape.”
Game info
Who: Clemson
vs. N.C. State
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium
