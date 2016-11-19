Clemson tops Wake Forest to clinch ACC Atlantic

Clemson University

Clemson entered Saturday’s game at Wake Forest with an opportunity to earn trophies in three consecutive games with three wins.

The Tigers are 1-for-1.

Clemson (10-1) raced out to a 28-0 lead over the Demon Deacons en route to a 35-13 victory at BB&T Field. With the win, the Tigers clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title, as well as a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson will host South Carolina next week with the unofficial state title on the line before facing the ACC Coastal Division winner, most likely Virginia Tech, in the ACC title game on Dec. 3.

“It’s huge. Another one in the books,” said Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get ready for South Carolina, but it’s definitely huge.”

Clemson’s first four possessions couldn’t have gone any better. Wayne Gallman scored on a 42-yard run on the opening possession before quarterback Deshaun Watson followed with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Watson then found Mike Williams for a 15-yard touchdown before rushing for his second score of the day on the Tigers’ next possession.

Clemson led 28-0 with 12:44 remaining in the second quarter and appeared on its way to an easy win before Wake Forest rallied to make it a two-score game.

The Demon Deacons scored 13 consecutive points on a pair of field goals by Mike Weaver and a 1-yard touchdown run by Cade Carney to cut the lead to 28-13 midway through the third quarter.

The Tigers put the game away on Gallman’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Clemson went seven drives in a row without points before Gallman’s score to push the lead to 22 points.

Gallman rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns while setting the Clemson record for 100-yard rushing games with the 16th of his career.

Watson finished 23 of 33 passing for 202 yards and three total touchdowns.

The Tigers defense was also formidable. Clemson held Wake Forest to less than 200 yards of total offense and allowed only 70 rushing yards.

Linebacker Kendall Joseph led the way for the Tigers with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss.

With the win, Clemson produced the program’s sixth consecutive 10-win season. The program had seven total prior to Dabo Swinney’s appointment as coach in 2008.

