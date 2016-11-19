Clemson tops Wake Forest to clinch ACC Atlantic

4:34 Dabo Swinney takes the blame for Clemson's loss to Pitt Pause

2:22 Will Muschamp reacts after Gamecocks earn sixth win

1:49 Colonial Cup 2016

3:09 Dutch Fork wins the South Carolina High School League State Competitive Cheer Championships

3:38 Chapin High School: SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

0:52 Dutch Fork celebrates their win in the SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

1:04 VIDEO: Ben Lippen celebrates state championship

0:32 Chapin wins SCHSL AAAA Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies