Deshaun Watson has busy week ahead accepting and vying for awards

The Clemson football team has the week off for exams, but Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson has a busy few days ahead of him.
Watson will travel to Atlanta for Thursday’s College Football Awards show on ESPN before heading to Baltimore to receive the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He’ll then travel to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
Watson was named the National Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus on Monday before winning the Golden Arm Award Tuesday evening.
The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top senior quarterback in the country, and since Watson is graduating this year he is eligible for the award. Past winners include Peyton Manning, Carson Palmer, Eli Manning, Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck and Marcus Mariota.
“It’s a real honor and pleasure to be able to win the Johnny Unitas Award,” Watson said during a teleconference on Tuesday. “Some of the best quarterbacks in the world were able to win that award. It’s good to be able to bring that to Clemson.”
Watson hopes to add to his résumé the rest of the week.
He’s one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which will be presented Thursday night in Atlanta. He’s also one of five finalists for the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most prestigious individual award.
“It’s an exciting weekend for my family to be able to travel around and just meet new people,” Watson said.
Watson appeared to be a long shot to win any postseason awards at the midway point of the year. He finished the season in impressive fashion, accounting for 14 touchdowns in his final three games.
“It’s been a rollercoaster, just all the attention that’s been going my way,” Watson said. “I guess as your name gets bigger the more negative things that get thrown your way.”
He said he’s thankful for an opportunity to again be a Heisman finalist and won’t be as nervous as he was last year.
