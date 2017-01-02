Clemson fans drive up price for national title game tickets

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals Pause

1:48 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on what he learned from 2015 CFP

2:21 Clemson's Dabo Swinney recaps ACC Championship win

1:08 Dabo Swinney's message to Clemson defense

0:30 Clemson celebrates winning the ACC Championship Game

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

3:01 Frank Martin addresses Sindarius Thornwell reinstatement

1:02 John Latina works with USC offensive linemen

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County