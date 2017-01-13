Clemson running back to transfer

Clemson running back Tyshon Dye is transferring according to multiple reports, including Tiger Illustrated.
The redshirt junior has graduated and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.
Dye played in seven games this season and had 21 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.
Dye arrived at Clemson as the No. 167 player and No. 12 running back in the nation according to 247Sports, but injuries kept him from reaching his potential at Clemson.
The Georgia native suffered injuries each of his first two seasons on campus.
The Tigers are also losing starting running back Wayne Gallman, who announced this week he will enter the NFL draft.
Clemson does return Tavien Feaster, C.J. Fuller and Adam Choice at running back.
Comments