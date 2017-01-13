Clemson running back to transfer

1:17 National Champions return home to Clemson Pause

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

0:22 Clemson flag flies over SC State House

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

1:09 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'This is where we wanted to be'

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

0:30 Viewing party reaction to Westwood High's Principal Cheryl Guy's win on Jeopardy

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:58 Reconstruction monument public meeting very important part of the process