Feaster closer to making impact for Clemson

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department Pause

1:01 SC's first gay legislator focused on the issues, not sexuality

2:13 Frank Martin wraps up win over Georgia

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

3:51 Deshaun Watson embraces Heisman talk

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

2:50 The time Melvin Watson contemplated a transfer from South Carolina

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

8:27 South Carolina beat Kentucky twice during historic 1996-97 season