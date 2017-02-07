Lewisville lineman says he’s 100 percent to Clemson

Lewisville defensive lineman Josh Belk, who was expected to carry out a long recruiting battle between Clemson and USC, cut all of that short last month with a commitment to the Tigers.
USC also was working him hard and had in him for several visits as well. The Gamecocks are continuing to recruit Belk but at this point those efforts appear to be fruitless.
“They just asked me why and stuff like that,” Belk said, adding he’s 100 percent with his Clemson commitment and his only planned visits are to Clemson for spring practice and the spring game.
Notes:
▪ Offensive lineman Nana Asiedu of Stafford, Va., Tuesday morning dropped his top ten list and Clemson is among his finalists. He also has Penn State, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia Tech, LSU, Michigan and North Carolina.
▪ Clemson offered offensive lineman Max Wray (6-foot-6, 282 pounds) of Franklin, Tenn., a Georgia commit.
▪ Defensive back Kyler McMichael of Dublin, Ga., was offered by Ohio State. USC and Clemson also have offered.
