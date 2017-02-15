Date set for Clemson’s pro day

Clemson's on-campus pro day for NFL draft prospects is scheduled for Thursday, March 16.
A large contingent of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers is expected to be on hand to watch former Clemson football players work out in a variety of drills.
The player who will surely draw a large crowd of NFL decision-makers to campus is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will be competing to potentially be one of the draft's top overall picks.
Other key players from last year's Clemson football team who will likely participate in the pro day will include running back Wayne Gallman, wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, tight end Jordan Leggett, center Jay Guillermo, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, linebacker Ben Boulware and defensive backs Cordrea Tankersley and Jadar Johnson.
Quarterback Nick Schuessler, punter Andy Teasdall and long snapper David Estes will also be eligible to participate in the pro day, although they are unlikely to be drafted.
The pro day could also draw players from previous Clemson football teams back to campus. Former Tigers wide receiver Germone Hopper, who transferred from Clemson after the 2015 season and did not play college football this past season, told Sports Illustrated's Emily Kaplan that he will be participating in Clemson's pro day.
Pro day participants will have the opportunity to post measurables in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle. The players will also participate in drills that pertain to their respective positions.
