Clemson University

February 19, 2017 9:45 PM

Tigers fall again, drop season-opening series

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Danny Sexton allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings to lead Wright State to a 9-2 win over No. 10 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.

The Raiders won the season-opening series 2-1.

Wright State scored three runs in the third inning, then Clemson’s Seth Beer belted a solo homer, his second long ball of the season, in the fourth inning.

Wright State responded with runs in four of the last five innings.

Logan Davidson added his first career home run in the bottom of the ninth for the Tigers.

The Tigers host Western Carolina in the teams’ only regular-season meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Wright State

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Morrow, 2b

2

1

0

1

1

1

Weatherford, cf

4

1

1

1

1

1

Orr, lf

5

0

2

1

0

1

Snyder, 1b

5

1

1

0

0

3

Alders, dh

5

1

1

0

0

3

Marquez, rf

4

1

1

1

1

1

Whatley, ss

4

1

1

0

0

3

Gray, 3b

3

3

2

4

0

0

Giltrow, c

3

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

35

9

9

8

3

13

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Bryant, cf/lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

Pinder, dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

Beer, 1b

2

1

1

1

1

1

Jackson, lf/cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Davidson, ss

4

1

1

1

0

1

Byrd, 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

Wharton, rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

Greene, ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

Rohlman, lf

1

0

1

0

0

0

Cronwell, 3b

3

0

1

0

0

1

Renwick, ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

Wilkie, c

2

0

0

0

1

1

Jolly, ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

32

2

6

2

3

10

Wright St.

030

020

112

9

Clemson

000

100

001

2

E—Davidson. DP—Wright State 1, Clemson 1. LOB—Wright State 7, Clemson 7. 2B—Alders, Marquez, Whatley, Gray, Bryant. HR—Gray, Beer, Davidson. SB—Weatherford, Orr, Snyder. SF—Morrow, Gray.

Wright State

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Sexton, W 1-0

6 2/3

4

1

1

3

7

Randolph

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

Hendrixson

1

2

1

1

0

2

Clemson

1P

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks, L 0-1

4 1/3

6

5

5

0

6

Hennessy

1 2/3

0

1

0

0

4

Andrews

 2/3

1

0

0

1

0

Schnell

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

RMiller

1

1

1

1

0

0

MMiller

 1/3

1

2

2

1

1

Beasley

 2/3

0

0

0

1

2

HBP—by Sexton (Beer), by R. Miller (Whatley), by M. Miller (Morrow). WP—Hennessy 2, Andrews, Beasley. PB—Wilkie. Umpires—HP: Craig Barron; 1B: Will Prestwood. 2B: Ryan Clark. 3B: David Savage. T—3:03. A—5,239.

Clemson University

