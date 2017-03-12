Clemson’s basketball season to continue via berth in postseason tournament

Well, it wasn’t the Big Dance, but the Clemson men’s basketball team will at least get a chance to show some moves in the postseason once again.
Coach Brad Brownell’s team was selected for the National Invitation Tournament Sunday night and will host the University of Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in a first-round game.
The Tigers (17-15) are the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Iowa in the Iowa Regional and would host the Alabama-Richmond winner in a second-round game should they defeat Oakland (24-8).
General public tickets are $10 while Clemson students will be admitted free with a valid ID. Tickets are on sale at ClemsonTigers.com or at the athletic ticket office Monday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON. All general admission tickets will be print-at-home or mobile only.
All seating is general admission with the exception of the coliseum and courtside club and areas behind the team benches. Those premium season ticket holders will receive an email from IPTAY with more information.
“Our guys have played good basketball, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to keep playing,” Brownell said. “We hope our fans will continue to support our team like they have all season.
“Oakland has a really good team and won the Horizon League regular-season title. (Oakland Coach) Greg Kampe is an outstanding head coach and brought a good team to Clemson two years ago (a 70-60 Clemson win). It won’t be any different this time around, so we expect a good game Tuesday in Littlejohn.”
Clemson is 12-3 all-time in NIT games in Littlejohn. The game will mark Clemson’s 16th trip to the NIT – more than any other ACC school. The Tigers have an all-time record of 18-15 in NIT play and have reached the tournament’s Final Four on three occasions. Clemson lost to SMU 65-59 in the semifinals in 2014 and lost twice in the championship game, falling to West Virginia 78-73 in 2007 and California 61-60 in 1999.
The National Invitation Tournament is a 32-team, single-elimination tournament that concludes with a Final Four in Madison Square Garden. First-, second- and quarterfinal-round games will be held at campus sites, with the higher seeded team hosting.
First-round games will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, with second-round games set for Thursday through Monday, March 20.
Quarterfinal games will be played March 21 and March 22. The semifinals and championship games are set for Madison Square Garden on March 28 and March 30, respectively.
All regular-season conference champions who lost in their league tournament received automatic bids to the NIT. Once those automatic slots were filled, the NIT Selection Committee completed he field with at-large bids.
Clemson advanced to the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last week before being eliminated by eventual tournament champion Duke, 79-72, on Wednesday. The Tigers lost 11 games by six points or less, with nine of those coming in ACC play, including five defeats by two points or less.
Comments