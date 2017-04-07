Clemson QB Kelly Bryant questionable for spring game

Kelly Bryant’s status for Saturday’s spring game is uncertain after the Clemson quarterback injured his hamstring earlier this week.
Bryant, the leader in the clubhouse to start at quarterback for the Tigers, suffered the injury during a running play in practice.
"He was shot out of a cannon, designed quarterback run, he hit it and just tweaked (his hamstring) a little bit," said Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
If Bryant is able to play Saturday, he will be the starting quarterback for the Orange team. Tucker Israel will also play quarterback for the Orange team, while Hunter Johnson and Zerrick Cooper will quarterback the White team. If Bryant is unable to play, however, Johnson would play for the Orange team while Israel would see playing time for both teams.
"(The trainers) didn’t think it was bad," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Bryant’s hamstring injury. "He practiced today, so hopefully he’ll be able to play."
Elliott is also optimistic that Bryant, a Wren product, will participate in Saturday’s game.
"He came out today and didn’t notice much of a limp and he was encouraged," said Elliott, who will serve as head coach for the Orange team. "He’s on my team, so I hope he’s going to play. That’s why I picked that team, that’s why I was hoping I got that offense because I had Kelly."
The quarterbacks will be live for Saturday’s game, meaning that defenders will be able to hit and tackle the quarterback as they would in a normal game.
That was a tough decision to make for Clemson’s coaches, as it increases the risk that a quarterback will be injured on Saturday. The coaches feel it is important for their evaluation of the quarterbacks, however, as they work on determining who the starter will be.
"I think had the circumstances been different, and it wasn’t such a close battle, you might air on the side of not being live with those guys," Elliott said. "But when you’ve got three guys legitimately vying for the spot and it’s close, then you need that live evaluation to see who’s going to be the guy when the live bullets are coming at him and know they’re getting hit, who’s going to make the plays that need to be made?"
No one is more excited for the quarterbacks to be live on Saturday than the pass rushers, who will have the opportunity to record actual sacks. Asked whether he feels a need to be careful so as not to hurt the quarterbacks, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said that’s something he can’t worry about as a competitor.
"Obviously we’re not going to do nothing dirty to them … but we’re definitely going to try to put some weight on them," Ferrell said. "They’re tough guys, they can take it."
Injury report
Bryant isn’t the only player whose status is in question for Saturday.
Kendall Joseph, who is on the Orange roster, is questionable to play with a foot injury. If Joseph cannot play, James Skalski will be moved to the Orange roster from the White roster.
Tight end Garrett Williams is out for Saturday’s game with a knee injury. Swinney says Williams’ injury is feared to be an ACL injury but that the severity has not yet been determined.
Cornerback Mark Fields, who has battled a turf toe injury since the national championship game, is also sidelined for Saturday’s game. Redshirt freshman walk-ons Hall Morton and Regan Upshaw will also be out with injuries. Center Justin Falcinelli (undisclosed) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (bruised leg), both projected starters for 2017, are probable to play.
Could Pagano return?
Although Scott Pagano announced his decision to transfer from Clemson in February, it has been rumored that Pagano could stay at Clemson and return for his final season of eligibility. Pagano has not indicated any intention to return to Swinney, but Swinney says he has remained in touch with Pagano and that if Pagano decided to return, Swinney would seek input from team leaders on whether he should be allowed to.
"I would have no problem (with Pagano returning)," Swinney said. "He’s a guy that’s been incredibly committed. He’s done everything that’s ever been asked of him."
