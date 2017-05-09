Tigers trounce Paladins to complete season sweep

Every Tiger starter had at least one hit as No. 7 Clemson totaled 15 overall in its 10-5 win over Furman at Fluor Field on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (37-12) swept the home-and-home season series against the Paladins (25-23). Clemson also won its 17th game in a row over Furman dating to 2009 and improved to 11-0 all-time against the Paladins at Fluor Field.
Logan Davidson led off with his eighth home run of the year in Clemson’s three-run first inning. Weston Jackson hit a run-scoring triple in the third inning.
After Reed Rohlman’s two-run double in the Tigers’ three-run fifth inning, Jackson belted another run-scoring triple in the sixth inning.
Tiger starter Tyler Jackson (8-1) yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
Paladin starter Jake Crawford (1-4) suffered the loss. He surrendered three runs on three hits in one inning.
Clemson will host No. 2 Louisville in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Furman
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Richards dh
4
1
0
0
0
2
Grote lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Overton cf
4
0
0
1
0
0
Elmy 1b
4
1
2
1
0
0
Kay rf
4
2
2
1
0
0
Griffith 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Love ph-3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
Whitehead c
4
1
1
0
0
1
Huebner ss
4
0
1
1
0
0
Taplett 3b-2b
2
0
1
0
2
1
TOTALS
34
5
8
4
2
5
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Davidson ss
6
1
2
2
0
0
Rohlman lf
5
1
2
2
1
1
Pinder cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
Wharton rf
2
0
0
0
0
2
Beer dh
3
3
1
0
2
0
Cox 1b
5
1
2
1
0
1
W. Jackson rf-cf
3
2
2
2
1
1
Greene 2b
4
0
2
1
0
1
Byrd 3b
4
2
2
1
0
1
Wilkie c
3
0
1
1
1
1
TOTALS
38
10
15
10
6
8
Clemson
312
031
000
—
10
Furman
100
103
000
—
5
E — Davidson 2(16). LOB — Clemson 10; Furman 7. 2B — Rohlman(17); Beer(16); A. Cox(6); Greene(8); Whitehead(10). 3B — W. Jackson 2(2). HR — Davidson(8); Elmy(10); Kay(9). HBP — W. Jackson; Richards; Grote. SH — Greene(4); Wilkie(1). SF — Overton(4). SB — Davidson(9); Pinder(11).
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
T. Jackson, W 8-1
5 1/3
7
5
4
1
4
Griffith
2 2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Beasley
1
0
0
0
1
1
Furman
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Crwaford, L 1-4
1
3
3
3
2
1
Greenfield
2
5
3
3
0
2
Baker
1 1/3
2
3
3
3
0
Mullen
1 2/3
2
1
1
1
2
Kimbrell
1
2
0
0
0
2
Hawkins
1
1
0
0
0
1
Dvorak
1
0
0
0
0
0
WP — T. Jackson(5); Griffith(1). HBP — by T. Jackson (Richards); by Griffith (Grote); by Hawkins (W. Jackson). PB — Whitehead(3). Umpires — HP: Kevin Elzey 1B: Darion Padget 2B: Mike Cheek 3B: John Merry. T — 2:57. A — 4,138.
Comments