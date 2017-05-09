Clemson University

May 09, 2017 10:46 PM

Tigers trounce Paladins to complete season sweep

Staff Reports

GREENVILLE

Every Tiger starter had at least one hit as No. 7 Clemson totaled 15 overall in its 10-5 win over Furman at Fluor Field on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (37-12) swept the home-and-home season series against the Paladins (25-23). Clemson also won its 17th game in a row over Furman dating to 2009 and improved to 11-0 all-time against the Paladins at Fluor Field.

Logan Davidson led off with his eighth home run of the year in Clemson’s three-run first inning. Weston Jackson hit a run-scoring triple in the third inning.

After Reed Rohlman’s two-run double in the Tigers’ three-run fifth inning, Jackson belted another run-scoring triple in the sixth inning.

Tiger starter Tyler Jackson (8-1) yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Paladin starter Jake Crawford (1-4) suffered the loss. He surrendered three runs on three hits in one inning.

Clemson will host No. 2 Louisville in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Furman

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Richards dh

4

1

0

0

0

2

Grote lf

4

0

1

0

0

0

Overton cf

4

0

0

1

0

0

Elmy 1b

4

1

2

1

0

0

Kay rf

4

2

2

1

0

0

Griffith 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

Love ph-3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

Whitehead c

4

1

1

0

0

1

Huebner ss

4

0

1

1

0

0

Taplett 3b-2b

2

0

1

0

2

1

TOTALS

34

5

8

4

2

5

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Davidson ss

6

1

2

2

0

0

Rohlman lf

5

1

2

2

1

1

Pinder cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

Wharton rf

2

0

0

0

0

2

Beer dh

3

3

1

0

2

0

Cox 1b

5

1

2

1

0

1

W. Jackson rf-cf

3

2

2

2

1

1

Greene 2b

4

0

2

1

0

1

Byrd 3b

4

2

2

1

0

1

Wilkie c

3

0

1

1

1

1

TOTALS

38

10

15

10

6

8

Clemson

312

031

000

10

Furman

100

103

000

5

E — Davidson 2(16). LOB — Clemson 10; Furman 7. 2B — Rohlman(17); Beer(16); A. Cox(6); Greene(8); Whitehead(10). 3B — W. Jackson 2(2). HR — Davidson(8); Elmy(10); Kay(9). HBP — W. Jackson; Richards; Grote. SH — Greene(4); Wilkie(1). SF — Overton(4). SB — Davidson(9); Pinder(11).

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

T. Jackson, W 8-1

5 1/3

7

5

4

1

4

Griffith

2 2/3

1

0

0

0

0

Beasley

1

0

0

0

1

1

Furman

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Crwaford, L 1-4

1

3

3

3

2

1

Greenfield

2

5

3

3

0

2

Baker

1 1/3

2

3

3

3

0

Mullen

1 2/3

2

1

1

1

2

Kimbrell

1

2

0

0

0

2

Hawkins

1

1

0

0

0

1

Dvorak

1

0

0

0

0

0

WP — T. Jackson(5); Griffith(1). HBP — by T. Jackson (Richards); by Griffith (Grote); by Hawkins (W. Jackson). PB — Whitehead(3). Umpires — HP: Kevin Elzey 1B: Darion Padget 2B: Mike Cheek 3B: John Merry. T — 2:57. A — 4,138.

