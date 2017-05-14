Clemson loses series to No. 2 Louisville

Devin Mann’s two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie in No. 2 Louisville’s 6-4 victory over No. 11 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.
The Cardinals (46-6, 23-4 in the ACC) swept the series 3-0 and won their 15th game in a row. The Tigers dropped to 37-15 overall and 16-11 in ACC play.
Chase Pinder belted a two-run homer, his sixth long ball of the year, in the first inning to give Clemson a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals, who overcame five errors by their defense, regained the lead in the second inning with two runs, then Chris Williams lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to tie the score.
But Mann came through with an RBI single in the sixth inning, just Louisville’s second hit with runners in scoring position in the series, to give it the lead and added a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Logan Davidson led off the bottom of the seventh inning with his ninth homer of the year, then the Cardinals scored a run in the eighth inning on a two-out balk.
The Tigers play their final regular-season home game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Coastal Carolina.
Louisville
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Taylor cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
Fitch dh
2
1
1
1
0
1
Hairston ss
2
0
0
1
0
1
McKay 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
Fitzgerald pr/3b
0
1
0
0
0
0
Ellis 3b/1b
3
1
1
1
1
0
Mann 2b
4
0
1
1
0
2
Stowers rf/lf
4
1
1
0
0
0
Pinkham c
4
0
0
0
0
3
Summers lf
4
1
1
0
0
0
Lyman rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
32
6
8
4
1
9
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Davidson ss
5
2
1
1
0
1
Rohlman lf
5
1
2
0
0
0
Pinder cf
3
1
2
2
1
0
Beer rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
Bryant pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Williams dh
3
0
0
1
1
1
Cox 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Greene 2b
4
0
2
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Cromwell 3b
1
0
1
0
0
0
Wilkie c
3
0
0
0
0
1
Jolly ph/c
1
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
37
4
9
4
2
7
Lousiville
120
001
110
—
6
Clemson
201
000
100
—
4
E — McKay (3); Ellis (7); Stowers (2); Pinkham (3); Summers (2); Byrd (8). DP — Louisville 1. LOB — Louisville 4; Clemson 10. 2B — Summers (3); Rohlman (18). HR — Ellis (15); Davidson (9); Pinder (6). SH — Fitch (2); Hairston (4). SF — Fitch (2); Hairston (6); Williams (5). SB — Greene (4). Reached on CI — Pinder.
Louisville
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Bennett W, 5-0
6 1/3
6
4
2
1
7
Sparger
1 2/3
2
0
0
0
0
Henzman S, 16
1
1
0
0
1
0
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Krall L, 7-2
6 2/3
7
5
4
1
8
Andrews
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Schnell
0
1
1
1
0
0
Jackson
1
0
0
0
0
0
Beasley
1
0
0
0
0
1
WP — Krall 2 (4); Jackson (6). BK — Jackson (1). CI — Pinkham. Umpires — HP: Greg Street. 1B: Jamie Roebuck. 2B: A.J. Lostaglio. 3B: Fred Cannon. T — 3:11. A — 4,572.
