Clemson University

May 19, 2017 11:56 PM

Wolfpack downs Tigers, 12-10

Staff Reports

RALEIGH

Evan Mendoza’s three-run homer in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie and propelled N.C. State to a 12-10 win over No. 14 Clemson at Doak Field on Friday night. The Wolfpack, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-21 overall and 16-13 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 38-17 overall and 16-13 in ACC play.

Chase Pinder scored in the first inning on a two-out double steal, then the Wolfpack scored a run in the third inning on a two-out wild pitch. Mendoza belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give N.C. State the lead for good. Andrew Cox’s infield single plated Seth Beer, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games, in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Brock Deatherage led off with a homer, then N.C. State added seven runs in the eighth inning, including four on an inside-the-park grand slam by Will Wilson. Clemson scored eight runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by Cox’s grand slam, his fifth long ball of the year.

Wolfpack starter Brian Brown (4-1) earned the win, as he yielded six hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 6 innings pitched. Sean Adler recorded the last two outs to register his second save of the year. Tiger starter Alex Eubanks (6-5) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6 innings pitched.

The series concludes Saturday at 1 p.m.

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

4

1

2

0

0

0

Jackson cf

1

1

1

1

0

0

Rohlman lf

4

1

0

1

1

1

Beer rf

3

2

2

1

2

0

Williams dh

5

0

1

0

0

2

Cox 1b

5

1

2

5

0

1

Davidson ss

5

1

2

0

0

2

Greene 2b

4

1

0

0

1

2

Byrd 3b

3

1

0

0

1

1

Wilkie c

2

0

1

0

0

1

Jolly ph/c

2

1

1

1

0

0

TOTALS

38

10

12

9

5

10

N.C. State

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pitarra 2c/1b

4

1

1

0

1

0

McLain cf

3

0

1

1

0

2

Debo dh

5

1

3

1

0

1

Kinneman lf

3

2

0

0

1

3

Wilson ss/2b

4

2

2

4

1

1

Mendoza 3b

5

1

2

3

0

0

Shepard 1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

Dunand ph/ss

1

1

1

0

1

0

Cosgrove c

4

2

1

0

0

2

Deatherage rf

2

1

1

1

0

0

suggs ph/rf

1

1

1

1

0

0

TOTALS

34

12

13

11

4

10

Clemson

100

001

008

10

N.C. State

001

300

17X

12

E — Pitarra; Jolly. DP — Clemson 1; NC State 1. LOB — Clemson 6; NC State 6. 2B — Debo; Suggs; Pinder 2; Williams. HR — Cox; Wilson; Mendoza; Deatherage. SH — Deatherage. SF — McLain. SB — Pinder; Beer.

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks L, 6-5

6

7

5

5

2

7

Gilliam

1

1

0

0

0

3

Andrews

0

2

2

2

0

0

Apiers

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Beasley

 1/3

1

2

2

1

0

Miller

 1/3

2

3

3

1

0

N.C. State

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Brown W, 4-1

6

6

2

1

1

6

Feeney

 2/3

1

0

0

0

0

Klyman

 1/3

0

0

0

1

0

O’Donnell

1

3

5

5

2

1

Naughton

0

0

1

1

1

0

Dejuneas

 1/3

2

2

2

0

1

Adler S, 2

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

WP — Eubanks; Gilliam. HBP — by Eubanks (Kinneman). Umpires — HP: Barry Chambers; 1B: Tony Carilli; 2B: Rob Healey; 3B: Jacob Asher. T — 3:54. A — 3,048.

