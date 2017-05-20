How golf friendship helped Clemson land Deshaun Watson

1:16 Blossomgame: No regrets on returning to Clemson for senior season Pause

1:02 Governor's Cup 1st place finisher Geoffrey Ngetich of Kenya

0:39 Eric Norwood gives back at football camp

1:37 What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga

2:45 Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

0:59 Jake Bentley brings passion to the Gamecocks every day

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory

0:52 Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started