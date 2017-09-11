Contain Lamar Jackson? Clemson DE says, ‘We face that same thing in Kelly Bryant’

More Videos 1:47 Dakereon Joyner describes his love of USC and his 3 girlfriends Pause 3:53 Dabo Swinney talks rivalry with Alabama 1:09 Watch: Bryce Thompson explains his decision to pick South Carolina 2:16 Special prosecutor David Pascoe outlines Rick Quinn's plea agreement 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:40 Rick Quinn faces hearing on corruption charges 2:48 Rick Quinn pleads guilty to misconduct in office 1:32 Chapin High School students give holiday gift for district sports complex 1:54 Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:02 Juwan Gary after Gray win over Lower Richland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Louisville, Lamar Jackson Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: 'Lamar Jackson is fun to watch. He's not fun to prepare for.' mconnolly@thestate.com