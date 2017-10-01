Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Game info
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson
TV: ESPN2
Line: Clemson by 21
Three story lines
1. Both teams are coming off emotional games as Clemson went on the road and won a prime-time matchup with Virginia Tech, while Wake Forest lost a heartbreaker at home to Florida State. The Tigers got off to a slow start against Boston College earlier this season coming off a big road win at Louisville. Clemson will look to avoid a repeat against the Demon Deacons.
2. Wake Forest has made steady progress under Dave Clawson, including winning a bowl game last year, but is still looking for a marquee win. The Demon Deacons have yet to beat Florida State or Clemson under Clawson, falling 26-19 to the Seminoles last week after leading in the fourth quarter.
3. The Wake Forest offense has struggled at times this year and now gets a Clemson defense that is playing as well as any in college football. The Tigers have speed all over the field, and Wake likely will need to use misdirection and deception to move the football.
Three players to watch
1. Senior John Wolford is a dual-threat quarterback who leads the Demon Deacons in rushing and passing. The Florida native has rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 947 yards and eight scores. He also has done a nice job protecting the football with only one interception thrown through five games.
2. Freshman receiver Greg Dortch has been Wolford’s favorite target. Dortch has 30 receptions, 18 more than anyone else, and 352 receiving yards, 174 more than the next closest. Dortch also has accounted for half of Wake Forest’s touchdown receptions with five.
3. The Demon Deacons have accounted for 50 tackles for loss, led by senior Duke Ejiofor, who has 10.5.
Scouting report
▪ Wake Forest has a fierce front seven. The Demon Deacons lead the nation in tackles for loss with 50, five more than any other team. Wake had 17 tackles for loss last week against Florida State.
▪ Running back Matt Colburn attended Dutch Fork High and is off to a strong start in his junior season. Colburn has 160 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns and has caught seven passes for 49 yards. He had a fourth-quarter touchdown against FSU to give Wake a lead.
▪ Wake Forest has allowed 32 tackles for loss, which ranks No. 93 nationally. The Demon Deacons could be in for a long afternoon against Clemson’s defensive front.
By Matt Connolly
