Top-5 running back waiting on Clemson offer

Mountain Brook, Ala., running back Harold Joiner remains on the loose on the field and in recruiting circles. He has a strong offer list that includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Central Florida, Missouri, Memphis and others. Clemson also has been recruiting him but as of now has not offered. An offer from Clemson would give Joiner something else to think about. Joiner visited Clemson for the Auburn game. He’s also been to Alabama three times this season and Saturday he’s going to LSU for the Auburn game. He said he heard from Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott on Twitter earlier this week.
“He was just saying I could be a good fit and they would love to have me down and stuff like that,” Joiner said. “My trainer is actually good friends with some of the coaching staff up there and he was telling me that they seem like they really want to (offer).”
Joiner said a Clemson from offer would put the Tigers high up on his list along with Alabama and LSU. He likes how the Tigers are starting to run the ball better feels their offense would be a good fit.
“The holes are opening up and they’re getting to the secondary more often and it’s just looking good over all,” he said.
Joiner said Alabama is recruiting him hard and has invited him to every home game, but he’s not one of those in-state prospects who feels obligated to go to Alabama and would have no qualms leaving the state. He has not set officials yet and said LSU, Alabama and Auburn are likely, and Clemson probably would get one with an offer. There is no favorite.
