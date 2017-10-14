Former Clemson pitcher Blake Holliday in critical condition after accident

Former Clemson baseball pitcher Blake Holliday is at Greenville Memorial Hospital and in critical condition, according to Dudley Brown, who is the Public Relations Coordinator for Greenville Health System.
Holliday was injured in an ATV accident earlier this week.
Holliday is from Belton and attended Belton Honea-Path High before spending his freshman season at Clemson.
He did not appear in a game for the Tigers in 2017 and has transferred from the school.
Holliday was rated as the No. 35 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball prior to last season, and was ranked as a top-500 player in the country by Perfect Game.
Comments