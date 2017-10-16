Trip to Alabama ‘just what the doctor ordered’ for Dabo Swinney

Less than 24 hours after Clemson suffered its first loss of the season Friday night at Syracuse, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney was at Alabama to be honored alongside other members of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national title team.
Swinney traveled from Clemson to Alabama on Saturday morning before coming back home to Clemson that night.
The 47-year-old said the trip to his alma mater was enjoyable after a rough night on Friday.
“The last thing I wanted to do was get on a plane Saturday morning and go anywhere, but I’m glad I did. It was a very special day,” Swinney said during a teleconference on Monday. “I love my teammates and have such great relationships with so many of my teammates to this day, 25 years later. It’s hard for me to believe it’s been 25 years… It was just great perspective for me. It was kind of just what the doctor ordered.”
Swinney graduated from Alabama in 1993 and played his senior season in 1992. He began his career as a walk-on for the Crimson Tide before earning a scholarship.
Swinney also started his coaching career at Alabama, first as a graduate assistant from 1993-1995 and then as a full-time assistant coach starting in 1996 under Gene Stallings.
With the Tigers playing on Friday night and Alabama hosting Arkansas on Saturday night, Swinney was thrilled the schedules worked out so that he could return to Alabama and see some familiar faces, including Stallings.
“I just felt like, with the way God worked it out, all of a sudden we had a game on Friday night. For me to have a Saturday (free) is a rare thing. Probably the last time we’ll be together as a group with coach,” Swinney said. “Coach just had a heart attack last week, and when he said he was going, I really didn’t have any excuse.”
Swinney added the team got to spend about an hour and a half in the lettermen room with Stallings while reminiscing.
“It was really a special time. I saw guys I hadn’t seen since 1992. And we’ve had a couple of reunions but not even close to the turnout… Just about every guy was there,” Swinney said. “It was a special time, and everybody was just so complimentary of Clemson and what we’ve been able to do here, and it was great.”
Swinney was singled out by Alabama’s PA announcer and received a loud ovation. He left shortly after the team was honored and was home before the Alabama-Arkansas game was at halftime. Still, he said the couple of hours with old teammates and coaches was incredible.
“Great perspective for me,” Swinney said. “You know what? At the end of the day, you’ll win some games, you’ll lose some games, but the relationships you’ve made and the lives you get a chance to influence as a coach and the people who’ve influenced my life, the teammates that I’ve had, that’s really what it’s all about. That’s what you’re going to remember more than anything.
