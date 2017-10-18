Clemson is trying out a new option at kicker after its recent struggles

Clemson is trying out a new option at kicker after recent struggles by Alex Spence.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney invited Charleston native Drew Costa to join the team during the bye week after Spence missed two of three field goals in the loss to Syracuse. Spence, who is replacing the injured Greg Huegel, is 2-for-6 on field-goal attempts this season.
Costa has been cleared by compliance and is competing with Spence and Christian Groomes for the kicking job.
“We brought a new kid out today, so I told him he’s on a day-to-day contract, kick-to-kick contract,” Swinney said. “You know NBA they’ve got them 10-day contracts. I said you’re on a day-to-day, kick-to-kick. He’s on a 10-day contract.”
Costa, a senior, previously tried out for Clemson’s football team earlier in his college career but was cut because the Tigers did not have an open spot.
Clemson tried to bring him on the following spring, but Costa had hernia surgery and was unable to kick.
Swinney added that if the current three kickers can’t get the job done, the Tigers might turn to linebacker James Skalski or walk-on running back Ryan Mac Lain.
“It’s tough sledding right now,” Swinney said.
EDMOND MAKING PROGRESS
Clemson cornerback Marcus Edmond has not played since Week 2 against Auburn after suffering a foot injury, but Swinney is hopeful the senior will be able to return for the Georgia Tech game following the bye this weekend.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Swinney said. “He’s doing the most this week that he’s done, and we’re going to try to, if he can have another couple of good days, and then some more time off this weekend, I think we’re going to really ramp it up next week and really just kind of see where he is.”
Edmond has played only 13 snaps so far this season because of injury after being listed as a starter for the season opener against Kent State.
“He didn’t break a bone, but he might as well have broke a bone, but he is much, much, much better. And the furthest he’s been and the closest he’s been,” Swinney said. “This has kind of been our target date for a while so we’ll see. We’ll know more next week, but we’re going to get him back sooner than later at this point.”
MUCH NEEDED BREAK
Clemson will hold its final practice of the week on Thursday before getting Friday and Saturday off.
Swinney is thankful to have a couple of days off after playing every weekend for seven consecutive weeks.
“I’m really glad to get a break. I’m glad the coaches get a break just to kind of recharge and then let’s see if we can charge back up the mountain,” Swinney said. “We didn’t get knocked off the mountain. We had some safety gear so we’re still on it, but we’ve got to turn around and charge back up.”
