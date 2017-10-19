More Videos

mconnolly@thestate.com
Clemson University

Dabo to address Clemson locker room boxing after video surfaces

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 2:42 PM

A video was posted to social media late Wednesday night appearing to show two Clemson football players boxing in Clemson’s locker room.

Joe Galbraith, who is Clemson’s Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, said Thursday that Tigers coach Dabo Swinney plans to discuss the incident with his team.

“We’re aware of the video that was posted online. Coach Swinney is addressing it with the team this afternoon,” Galbraith said in a statement.

The Tigers are 6-1 and have a bye this weekend before returning to action Oct. 28 when they host Georgia Tech.

Clemson opened the season 6-0 before losing at Syracuse last Friday.

