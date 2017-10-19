Dabo to address Clemson locker room boxing after video surfaces

A video was posted to social media late Wednesday night appearing to show two Clemson football players boxing in Clemson’s locker room.
So apparently Clemson has a fight club inside their locker room...I feel like this won’t be going over very well with the @NCAA pic.twitter.com/6LMUQZTC72— Harold Smith (@hasmith84) October 19, 2017
Joe Galbraith, who is Clemson’s Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, said Thursday that Tigers coach Dabo Swinney plans to discuss the incident with his team.
“We’re aware of the video that was posted online. Coach Swinney is addressing it with the team this afternoon,” Galbraith said in a statement.
The Tigers are 6-1 and have a bye this weekend before returning to action Oct. 28 when they host Georgia Tech.
Clemson opened the season 6-0 before losing at Syracuse last Friday.
Comments