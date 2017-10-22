Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Game info
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson
TV: ABC
Three story lines
1. Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant injured his ankle against Wake Forest and suffered a concussion against Syracuse. The Tigers have struggled offensively with Bryant at less than 100 percent. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did not provide much of an update on Bryant’s status during the bye week.
2. Clemson’s defense, led by Brent Venables, has shut down Georgia Tech’s option offense the past two years. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 95 yards against Clemson in 2016 and 71 yards against the Tigers in 2015.
3. Georgia Tech could easily be undefeated but has two losses by a combined two points. The Yellow Jackets outgained Tennessee by nearly 300 yards but lost in double overtime in their opener. Miami rallied for a 25-24 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 14, completing a fourth-and-10 on a tipped pass in the final seconds.
Three players to watch
1. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall leads Georgia Tech in passing with 456 yards and five touchdowns and rushing with 704 yards and 11 scores.
2. Yellow Jackets sophomore B-back KirVonte Benson is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and has rushed for 652 yards in six games this season.
3. Senior defensive lineman Antonio Simmons leads Georgia Tech with 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. He will provide a challenge for Clemson’s offensive line.
Scouting report
▪ Georgia Tech is No. 2 nationally in rushing, averaging 373 yards per game. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 258 yards per game last year.
▪ Georgia Tech is passing for only 76 yards per game this season, which ranks No. 129 out of 130 teams.
▪ The Yellow Jackets are fifth nationally in third-down conversion percentage, converting better than 50 percent of the time.
Matt Connolly
Comments